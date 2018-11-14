Deputies: Man arrested after woman found beaten, unresponsive

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. - Bond was set at $110,000 Wednesday morning for a suspect in an assault case that led to the discovery of an unresponsive woman in a car.

Darrell Rasher Jr., 21, of Palatka is being held in the Clay County Jail on charges of domestic battery by strangulation, sexual battery and adult false imprisonment, online jail records show.

According to a Clay County Sheriff's Office arrest report, a Clay County deputy was called early Saturday morning to meet with a Jacksonville sheriff's officer who had found an unresponsive woman in a car.

The JSO officer told the Clay County deputy he had received a call for service to track down a phone number belonging to a woman believed to be in danger from her ex-boyfriend, who was identified as Rasher.

The report states JSO officers tracked the number to a Jacksonville parking lot on Townsend Boulevard, where they found the unresponsive woman in her car.

The Clay County deputy then spoke to the victim in the hospital, where he noted in his report that she had multiple visible injuries to her face and elsewhere on her head. The part of the report involving the conversation between the victim and the deputy were redacted, so it’s unclear if the incident that led up to the woman being found began in Clay County.

The Clay County deputy eventually spoke to Rasher. According to the report, he told the deputy that he and the victim had a relationship and asked the deputy about her condition.

The rest of the report involving the conversation between Rasher and the deputy was redacted.

