Deputies: Man runs from stolen truck, tries to open car doors in traffic

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - St. Johns County deputies warned Jacksonville residents living near U.S. 1 and Racetrack Road to lock their doors and windows Wednesday morning after a suspect running from authorities was seen headed toward that area.

According to the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office, around 7 a.m., deputies tried to stop a truck that had been reported stolen out of central Florida, but the driver sped off and crossed into Duval County on I-95.

About an hour later, citizens said the same truck was seen in the area of U.S. 1 North and Racetrack Road.

Deputies said the suspect was last seen on foot, running toward Racetrack Road and U.S. 1 where several multi-family housing complexes and wooded areas are located. It's possible the man is not familiar with the area, deputies said.

Before he ran in that direction, deputies said, he was seen trying to open the doors of cars that were sitting in traffic. They said there's also a chance that he has gotten into a vehicle and left the area.

The suspect is described as a white or Hispanic man wearing a white tank top and black shorts and carrying a bag.

A citizen gave police a photo that was taken of the man running off.

Several deputies, including K-9 teams, and the sheriff's office helicopter are out searching the area.

Residents who live in the area were asked to make sure their doors and windows are locked and to call 911 if they see the man running nearby.

Anyone who knows where the man might be can call the Sheriff's Office at 904-824-8304.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.