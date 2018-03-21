Deputies: Man who jumped naked from girl's bedroom window charged

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. - A 19-year-old man has been arrested after St. Johns County investigators said he jumped naked out of a window last November when he was caught in a 15-year-old’s bedroom by her mother.

According to Roy Martinez’s arrest warrant, seconds after the girl’s mother knocked on her bedroom door, Martinez leaped through the window and ran off naked.

He was in in such a hurry to get out of the house that he forgot his wallet, deputies said.

An ID card inside the wallet gave deputies Martinez’s name, and he was arrested Tuesday on a warrant for lewd and lascivious behavior, a second-degree felony.

When deputies spoke to the 15-year-old girl, she told them Martinez contacted her on Instagram and then asked her to talk to him on Snapchat.

According to investigators, during the online conversation, Martinez, who is from Knoxville, asked to see the girl at her house, but didn’t convince her to do anything sexual. The girl said OK and Martinez came to her house Nov. 27. She told deputies that nothing happened that night and, according to the warrant, she invited Martinez to come back three days later.

The girl told investigators that on Nov. 30, Martinez was in her bedroom and began removing his clothes because he “wanted to be comfortable.” He got completely naked, the girl said.

“I was so grossed out,” she told deputies.

According to the warrant, the girl told Martinez that she did not want to have sex with him, and that’s when her mother knocked on the door.

Deputies said Martinez jumped naked out the bedroom window and ran off, leaving his wallet behind.

The girl’s mother found the wallet, which had not only his ID, but also five condoms, deputies said. She gave the evidence to authorities.

The mother also handed over surveillance video showing a clothed man entering the home at 10:31 p.m., and eight minutes later, a naked man leaving, deputies said.

During a controlled online chat set up later by detectives, Martinez asked the girl for his wallet back and told her he didn’t want any problems. At one point during the monitored online conversation, the girl commented about Martinez jumping out the window.

“I know,” he replied. “I ran all the way to my car naked. I hope none of your neighbors saw me.”

Martinez’s bond was set at $20,000, but there is an immigration hold for him.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.