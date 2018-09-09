Deputies search for missing FSU student

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., - The Leon County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing Florida State University student.

Justin Shields,19, was last seen last Wednesday on FSU's campus. Deputies found Shields' car Friday morning along Old Magnolia Road in Crawfordville about 20 miles from the campus.

Detective, K-9 teams and helicopters searched the wooded area near the car but did not find Shields.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Leon County Sheriff's Department at (850) 606-5800.

