PALM COAST, Fla. - The Flagler County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man who broke into the Palm Harbor BBQ restaurant.

It Friday morning in Palm Coast.

The man is wearing a black beanie hat, a black sweatshirt, black pants, tan work boots and gloves.

He has a goatee.

If you know who this man is, call the Flagler County Sheriff's Office at 386-313-4911 and mention case No. 17-114101 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-277-TIPS.

Copyright 2017 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.