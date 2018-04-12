Deputies: Several sought in Yulee car burglaries

YULEE, Fla. - There's a neighborhood crime alert in Yulee, where deputies are asking for the public's help in identifying several young men who are suspected of breaking into several cars over the weekend.

Surveillance image provided by Nassau County Sheriff's Office

The Nassau County Sheriff's Office said the auto burglaries happened Saturday in Timber Creek Plantation.

On Wednesday, the Sheriff's Office released surveillance images showing three individuals who appear to be hiding in bushes. Deputies said the three seen in the photos are connected to the car burglaries.

Anyone who recognizes them is asked to call the detective in charge of the case at 904-548-4078. To remain anonymous and report a tip, call First Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS (8477).

