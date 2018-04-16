Deputies still searching for 4 in Clay County undercover drug operation

MIDDLEBURG, Fla. - Deputies have rounded up 27 suspects and are still searching for four more in connection with a monthslong undercover drug operation in Clay County dubbed "Operation Sheriff's Office Blend."

As of Monday morning, the four men still being sought on charges of sale and distribution of narcotics are:

Andrew Carney, 23

Marcus Coleman, 33

Aubrey Lumpkin, 42

Justin Ervin, 30

The Sheriff's Office Twitter account had a message Monday for the four remaining wanted suspects: "Gentlemen, if you’re reading this, we ask that you cooperate and turn yourself in. The warrants are issued and they will be served."

During a news conference Wednesday, Sheriff Darryl Daniels said investigators are especially concerned about Ervin because he's threatened to commit suicide by cop.

"If anyone knows this young man, I would encourage them to intervene on behalf of the Clay County Sheriff’s Office and discourage him from taking those actions, from putting the men and women of the Clay County Sheriff’s Office in danger where they’re going to have to act with the use of deadly force," the sheriff said.

Daniels said anonymous tips are what led to the investigation, and he encouraged community members to send in more tips.

"I hope they catch them all and do what they got to do with them," county resident Jason Smith said. "Put them in jail."

David Childers, 18, was the most recent arrest in the Sheriff's Office operation, which also involved the Orange Park and Green Cove Springs police departments.

Various teams began serving 44 warrants throughout Clay County last Wednesday, and Daniels said those arrested are facing various drug charges, ranging from trafficking heroin to the sale and delivery of cocaine, meth, marijuana and fentanyl.

UNCUT: Clay County sheriff holds news conference on undercover drug operation

Daniels said taking those people off the streets and putting them in jail not only stopped them from selling dangerous narcotics, it also saved the lives of people who could have overdosed.

"If we prevented the sale of heroin or fentanyl that would have potentially killed someone, the potential is out there that we did save a life," he said.

Below are some of the individuals confirmed arrested as part of the sting, many of whom had narcotics convictions on their records:

Amy Marie Akers, 41, possession with intent to distribute cocaine

Anthony Michael Boyle, 37, sale and delivery of narcotics, marijuana possession

John Dallas Brant, 22, sale of methamphetamine

Christopher E. Cam, 26, cocaine possession

Andrew Jon Carney, 40, trafficking in methamphetamine, marijuana possession

Vanessa Dirusso, 45, distribution of cocaine

Coy Lee Franklin, 26, sale and delivery of methamphetamine

Joe Louis Frazier, 48, distribution of cocaine

Arthur Lee Johnson, 70, distribution of cocaine

Leonard Bernard Johnson, 65, distribution of cocaine

Earnest Steve Knight, 52, distribution of heroin, distribution of hallucinogen, delivery of methamphetamine

Jose Maldonado, 25, sale and delivery of narcotics

Bryanna Nicole Moore, 19, sale and delivery of narcotics

Sean William Roach, 44, sale and delivery of narcotics

Glenn Gary Stanton, 55, possession of methamphetamine, sale and delivery of narcotics, marijuana possession

Kenya Lasha Williams, 39, manufacturing cocaine, distribution of cocaine

William Hickox, 36, sale and delivery of narcotics

Todd Bolick, 38, sale and delivery of narcotics

Erwin Marshall, 38, sale and delivery of narcotics

David Childers, 18, sale and delivery of narcotics

