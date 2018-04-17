Deputies: Man who threatened suicide by cop resists arrest in Clay County

MIDDLEBURG, Fla. - A 30-year-old Clay County man deputies had been searching for since last week in connection with an undercover drug operation has been captured, the Sheriff's Office announced Tuesday.

Justin Ervin did not get taken into custody quietly, deputies said.

Ervin, who had previously threatened to commit suicide by cop, began physically attacking the officers who approached him in Keystone Heights, deputies said.

They said a K-9 was deployed to try to get Ervin in line, and he hit the K-9 as well.

Ervin was charged with battery on a law enforcement officer, along with the drug charge he had been facing in connection with the sting.

Only three men are still wanted in connection with "Operation Sheriff's Office Blend," an initiative that has netted 28 arrests so far.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the three men still being sought on charges of sale and delivery of narcotics in connection with the sting are:

Andrew Carney, 23

Marcus Coleman, 33

Aubrey Lumpkin, 42

The Sheriff's Office Twitter account had a message Monday for the remaining wanted suspects: "Gentlemen, if you’re reading this, we ask that you cooperate and turn yourself in. The warrants are issued and they will be served."

Sheriff Darryl Daniels said anonymous tips are what led to the investigation, and he encouraged community members to send in more tips.

The operation also involved the Orange Park and Green Cove Springs police departments.

Various teams began serving 44 warrants throughout Clay County last Wednesday, and Daniels said those arrested are facing various drug charges, ranging from trafficking heroin to the sale and delivery of cocaine, meth, marijuana and fentanyl.

UNCUT: Clay County sheriff holds news conference on undercover drug operation

Daniels said taking those people off the streets and putting them in jail not only stopped them from selling dangerous narcotics, it also saved the lives of people who could have overdosed.

"If we prevented the sale of heroin or fentanyl that would have potentially killed someone, the potential is out there that we did save a life," he said.

Below are some of the individuals confirmed arrested as part of the sting, along with the charges they face. Many of those arrested had narcotics convictions on their records:

Amy Marie Akers, 41, possession with intent to distribute cocaine

Anthony Michael Boyle, 37, sale and delivery of narcotics, marijuana possession

John Dallas Brant, 22, sale of methamphetamine

Christopher E. Cam, 26, cocaine possession

Andrew Jon Carney, 40, trafficking in methamphetamine, marijuana possession

Vanessa Dirusso, 45, distribution of cocaine

Coy Lee Franklin, 26, sale and delivery of methamphetamine

Joe Louis Frazier, 48, distribution of cocaine

Arthur Lee Johnson, 70, distribution of cocaine

Leonard Bernard Johnson, 65, distribution of cocaine

Earnest Steve Knight, 52, distribution of heroin, distribution of hallucinogen, delivery of methamphetamine

Jose Maldonado, 25, sale and delivery of narcotics

Bryanna Nicole Moore, 19, sale and delivery of narcotics

Sean William Roach, 44, sale and delivery of narcotics

Glenn Gary Stanton, 55, possession of methamphetamine, sale and delivery of narcotics, marijuana possession

Kenya Lasha Williams, 39, manufacturing cocaine, distribution of cocaine

William Hickox, 36, sale and delivery of narcotics

Todd Bolick, 38, sale and delivery of narcotics

Erwin Marshall, 38, sale and delivery of narcotics

David Childers, 18, sale and delivery of narcotics

Justin Ervin, 30, sale and delivery of narcotics

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.