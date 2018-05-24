Man in custody after SWAT standoff at home in St. Augustine

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - A man is in custody after a domestic dispute Thursday led to a SWAT callout in St. Augustine.

Deputies with the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office and SWAT team members responded to a home on Pellicer Road where someone inside had called police about a domestic dispute.

According to Sheriff's Office spokesman Chuck Mulligan, a man was barricaded inside the home with several children and adults inside.

Shots were fired and there was an altercation between two people inside, but no one was injured, Mulligan said.

The man and everyone inside the home eventually came out after SWAT members approached the front door.

Neighbors in the area told News4Jax that they were urged by deputies to stay indoors with their doors locked.

This is an ongoing investigation, but there is no danger to the public, deputies said. The man is in custody, according to the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office.

