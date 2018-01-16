Man beats ex-wife to death in fight over infidelity, Flagler deputies say

PALM COAST, Fla. - A man beat his ex-wife to death during a fight Thursday about infidelity, according to the Flagler County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said they found Faith Cummings, 44, dead in her Palm Coast home after her ex-husband, Michael Cummings, called 911 and told the operator that he was performing CPR on his wife after she possibly fell in the shower.

Faith Cummings had been dead for hours by the time the 911 call was placed, according to authorities.

Deputies said Monday evening that the pair got into an argument about infidelity and that Michael Cummings attacked Faith Cummings during that fight.

"The victim had multiple broken bones, including every rib with multiple fractures, and other injuries consistent with a severe beating -- kicking and stomping from someone enraged," Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly said.

Michael Cummings was arrested on an obstruction of justice charge after deputies said he refused to let them inside the home to gather evidence. He was later charged in connection with his ex-wife's death.

Staly said Faith and Michael Cummings divorced in 2013 but had since rekindled their relationship and were living together in Palm Coast.

"This case again proves that you never know what's going on behind closed doors. Often domestic violence is hidden from other family members and neighbors and is the dark family secret," Staly said.

Victims of domestic violence can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline, 24 hours a day, at 1-800-799-7233 or in Central Florida the Harbor House 24-hour crisis hotline at 407-886-2856.

