Deputies to search woods for missing mother

HILLIARD, Fla. - Deputies on horseback will search a wooded area in Hilliard for a Nassau County mother last seen a week ago, according to the Nassau County Sheriff's Office.

Sheriff Bill Leeper told News4Jax that the search for Joleen Cummings will begin Saturday morning. Leeper said he will give the time and location when the search begins.

The sheriff didn't say what prompted the search but previously mentioned that deputies would search if they received something credible.

Cummings was last seen leaving her job at Tangles Hair Salon in Yulee at 5 p.m. May 12. Deputies say her ex-husband reported her missing after she didn't meet him in Hilliard Sunday to pick up their children for Mother's Day as planned.

Jason Gee, described as Cummings' former boyfriend, was arrested last Tuesday on violation of probation of a 2017 drug charge, plus two new charges of possession of a controlled substance. Gee appeared in court Wednesday morning and was ordered held without bond. He'll be back in court next month.

While there are no charges connected to Cummings' disappearance, Sheriff Leeper said Gee has refused to answer any questions about her and demanded a lawyer. Leeper said he is considered a person of interest in the case.

Gee’s father said his son was with him the whole time.

Court records show Gee had previous arrests for aggravated battery and battery in Duval County. Two people have taken out domestic violence injunctions against him.

Cummings, who is described as 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighing 160 pounds, has also used the last name "Jensen" in the past, deputies said. She has blue eyes and blonde hair.

Anyone with information that could help authorities find Cummings or who has a means of contacting her is asked to contact Nassau County Sheriff’s Office Detective Herrington at 904-548-4003.

