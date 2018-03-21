Deputy suspended, accused of sleeping on duty at Stoneman Douglas

Security at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School remains a concern for parents and students.

PARKLAND, Fla. - A Broward County sheriff's deputy has been suspended after he was caught sleeping in a patrol car outside Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, authorities said.

Veda Coleman-Wright, a spokeswoman for the Broward Sheriff's Office, said Deputy Moises Carotti was suspended with pay, pending an internal affairs investigation.

Coleman-Wright said just after 5 p.m. Monday a student told another deputy on the campus that Carotti was asleep in his marked patrol car near the 1200 building, the site of the mass shooting that left 17 people dead last month.

The deputy woke Carotti and informed his superiors, Coleman-Wright said. Another deputy was sent to replace Carotti, she said.

