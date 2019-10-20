Deputy who worked as police training specialist remembered

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - If you've ever seen a police motorcycle officer in Florida, there's a high probability that Deputy Harry Walters trained them.

Walters recently died, but family and friends said his life will be remembered through the many lives he helped change and the improvements he made to law enforcement around the world.

The honored deputy died from leukemia recently. His wife, Aleshia Walters, mourned the death of her husband and friend. They created a beautiful family together of eight children.

"We traveled the long road together, just sharing dreams, sharing love," Aleshia Walters said. "You know, he was the first black motorcycle officer for the Broward County Sheriff's Office. He was just known and loved by everyone."

Loved for his compassion and respect for others, Harry Walters was also a teacher. A native of Maryland, he wanted to start his police career in Baltimore, but they said he was too small. He moved to south Florida and was accepted; the Broward County Sheriff's Office hired him.

"Harry had a heart of gold," said Gary Dickinson, a retired deputy sheriff who had known Harry Walters for 30-40 years. "He'd give anything for anybody. He'd help anybody. I can't tell you how many times he helped me. We stood together as friends."

Harry Walters worked for Institute of Police Technology and Management at UNF as a police training specialist since 1990 and trained officers all around the world.

The outpouring of love from others on this day made it obvious how much the spirit and service of Harry Walters will be missed.

