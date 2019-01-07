DeSantis campaign chair shares insights on eve of inauguration

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A key figure in the Jacksonville political scene helped Gov.-elect Ron DeSantis achieve victory in the 2018 elections.

Susie Wiles, who helped outgoing Gov. Rick Scott in his first win in 2010, and led President Donald Trump’s Florida campaign in 2016, joined the DeSantis campaign in September. Wiles recently sat down with News4Jax anchor Mary Baer to explain how that time was enough to give DeSantis a chance to win, and share insights on Florida’s new leader.

Susie Wiles: “It was just a pleasure to do it, an honor to be asked - shake it up and see if you could get him to the finish line. And by the way, 33,000 votes in a state of 20 million people is not a lot. But Florida is increasingly purple, and it's never easy, and who doesn't like a good challenge?”

Mary Baer: “Adam Putnam, I think it was in the summer, was really considered the shoo-in, everyone in the GOP was just expecting Putnam to win, and then, Donald Trump…”

Wiles: “Then the president stepped in.”

Baer: “Thank you, so take it from there if you could.”

Wiles: “The president can help you win a primary, in fact, arguably with a tweet. Not to say that Ron didn't actually work and win it, but it certainly is an institutional advantage when the president supports you. But it's a very different strategy to win a general, and I think that's what we were able to offer the DeSantis campaign."

Wiles: "Ron Desantis was a terrific candidate, nobody worked harder. He has the courage of his convictions as much as anybody I have ever seen. He has such an advantage with (his wife) Casey DeSantis, and he's a conservative through and through, but he's pragmatic and very practical too. I think for those reasons he will be a great governor of Florida."

Baer: “How is he different from other candidates? One example, the environment -- he has embraced that, and that's not typically a Republican tactic?”

Wiles: “It's not, and you've only seen the beginning of it, and I'll just leave it at that. He is convicted that one of the reasons for Florida and for our economy, for our tourism base, for why we are who and what we are, is protecting our natural environment. He is committed to that and he won't rest until we are protecting what we should have -- water, our beaches, our springs -- all the things that make Florida what it is, are just critically important to him."

As Ron DeSantis is from Northeast Florida, having represented the 6th Congressional district for nearly six years, Baer asked Wiles about the governor-elect’s connections to local lawmakers.

Wiles: “Audrey Gibson from here, they've had great conversations. We have House and Senate leadership from the region in Senator (Rob) Bradley and Representative (Travis) Cummings. He's had great conversations with all of them. But don't forget, the leadership's Republican, and in the Florida Legislature, the leadership sets the agenda, so I don't expect many changes. That said, he's worked really hard to deal with everybody no matter what comes. He has an ambitious legislative agenda so it's important."

The conversation then turned to the incoming first lady of Florida, Casey DeSantis, who Wiles thinks will be an active and engaged first lady.

Baer: "And in what way do you think she'll be active and engaged?"

Wiles: “Well, she cares passionately about the state. I think she'll be not traditional, honestly. She has so much to offer. Other first ladies have always had such a niche of things that they were involved in - Casey's niche is so broad, it's everything! I don't think she's yet settled on what she's gonna focus on, but whatever it is it'll be very meaningful, even with two small children I expect her to be involved in so much."

Wiles told Baer she is also excited to see a young family move into the governor’s mansion.

Wiles: “I mean Mason's just 7 months old, I can not even imagine.”

Baer: “He's the campaign baby.”

Wiles: “He is, and he has been too! The children campaigned every weekend, it really has been a family affair for them. And they're, ya know, packing up and getting ready to move to Tallahassee, and very excited about it all…. Tallahassee now has a young, vibrant feel that it didn't have two months ago, so I think it's gonna be great for the state."

Wiles said the Ron DeSantis she’s gotten to know will bring his passion for family and work to the Capitol.

Wiles: "Work is what he lives for, not what he has to do. And he's really, really devoted to Florida, and making it a better place not only for the DeSantis family, but every family."

