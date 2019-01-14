DeSantis, FEMA director expected to tour Michael damage

MARIANNA, FL - OCTOBER 13: Commercial buildings on the square in Marianna were heavily damaged by Hurricane Michael on October 13, 2018 in Marianna, Florida. According to reports, at least 18 people have died since Hurricane Michael made…

Gov. Ron DeSantis said Monday he will return to Northwest Florida on Wednesday to tour damage from Hurricane Michael and that he expects Federal Emergency Management Agency Administrator Brock Long to join him.

DeSantis, appearing at a news conference in Miami-Dade County to announce the appointment of appellate Judge Robert J. Luck to the Florida Supreme Court, said he hopes he and Long will be able to announce measures to help victims of the Oct. 10 hurricane that caused billions of dollars in damage in parts of the Panhandle.

DeSantis also said he does not think President Donald Trump’s administration should use disaster-relief funds to pay for a wall at the Mexico-U.S. border, an idea that has surfaced amid a federal-government shutdown.

“I don’t think that you should rob Peter to pay Paul on that with disaster funds. … That (disaster relief) money is very time-sensitive. I mean, they need it now, and we need to get moving on this,” DeSantis said.

News Service of Florida