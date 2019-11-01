Gov. DeSantis announces new $145 million headquarters for FIS

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Fidelity National Information Services (FIS) is following through on its commitment to build a $145 million headquarters in Jacksonville.

Governor Ron DeSantis made the official announcement Friday afternoon during a press conference at the FIS Building on Riverside Avenue.

The new headquarters of the financial technology company is set to be a 300,000 square-foot, 12-story building located near the current FIS Building. FIS Chairman, President and CEO Gary Norcross said Friday the building will be "state of the art" and one of the "greenest" buildings in the state.

"Jacksonville has really done a good job of being a great place to do business for companies like FIS," DeSantis said. "Part of that is the policies are good and part of it is we have a great workforce in Jacksonville and there is a lot of great people who can work in these industries."

In exchange for its investment in Jacksonville, the company is poised to receive a financial incentives package from the city and state worth almost $30 million. As WJCT previously reported, the City Council OK'd a bill last month that contains the city's share of those incentives.

The new headquarters is expected to bring 500 new jobs over the next 10 years.

FIS plans to break ground in 2020 complete the project by June 2022.

