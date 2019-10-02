Police suspect foul play in young man's death in Murray Hill

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a young man in Murray Hill.

Officers were dispatched to Day Avenue around 5:20 a.m. Wednesday where the man's body was found near the roadway. His cause of death is unknown but investigators said foul play is suspected.

Sgt. Blinn with the Sheriff's Office said they are working to identify the young man who may be under the age of 25.

Neighbors reported hearing gunshots in the area around 10:45 p.m. but detectives are working to determine if it is connected to this man's death.

Crime scene tape could be seen blocking off several streets in the neighborhood along with evidence markers and JSO's Crime Scene Unit van.

Detectives do not have any suspect information and are asking the community to call the Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org if they have any information about the death. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS (8477).

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.