Detectives looking for person of interest in Putnam County

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Detectives in Putnam County are looking for a person of interest in an early morning homicide Sunday.

Joseph McKee is considered armed and dangerous. He is believed to be driving a 1990 red Nissan truck with "Strictly Business" written across the front windshield. The name "John" is also written on the passenger window, and a Confederate flag on the roof or hood.

Deputies responded to a call about 3:40a.m. and found a woman dead in front of a home on Sand Lake Road.

If you see McKee, do not approach him, but call police.

