Developer wants out of $112 million Berkman II project

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The development company that was to turn the unfinished Berkman Plaza II tower into a resort hotel wants to withdraw from its $112 million development contract.

Barrington Development sent a letter to Mayor Lenny Curry's chief of staff, Brian Hughes, who is also interim director of the Downtown Investment Authority, saying several issues have forced it to change its plans to develop the Northbank Riverwalk property.

Among the issues cited were the "unfortunate" loss of a historic USS Adams Museum that was to be located nearby and contamination of land that the project planned to use for a parking garage and outdoor entertainment center that would include a Ferris wheel.

The developers said they still want to build there with a “right size hotel” and residential space.

Work stopped on the Berkman Plaza II condominium project in 2007 after a garage under construction nearby collapsed, killing one person and injuring several others.

The Downtown Investment Authority has been pushing the Berkman deal. Its interim leader released a statement about Barrington's concerns.

For more than 11 years, no development team had brought forward a plan for the Berkman II property that works. Obviously, the analysis of DIA staff and the board was that this proposed development was worthy of support. First and foremost because the incentives in the project would come after development was completed and put no risk on taxpayers. At this point, the property owners will have the capacity to let the property sit idle for quite some time into the future if they choose. That’s disappointing, but we are encouraged that they have expressed confidence in the viability of a path forward though it will require modification. DIA stands ready to work with the property owners to find a plan that gets this eyesore off our riverfront."

The project was not on the agenda for a scheduled Friday afternoon meeting of DIA, but this development will likely be discussed.

Barrington's letter did not mention that a principal of the company is behind on paying $200,000 in property taxes on a troubled 2014 condominium project in New Orleans. The Florida Times-Union reported Tuesday that a member of the project development firm is late on paying thousands of dollars in property taxes on a condominium project in New Orleans.

The DIA hoped the Berkman development would help draw attention to downtown and spur more development. The deal calls for Barrington Development to redo the site before receiving $36 billion in tax breaks.

The City Council still has to approve the tax incentive package. A committee is supposed to take that up at a meeting next week.

