Devices help save man's life in restaurant parking lot

FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. - When the Fernandina Beach City Commissioners unanimously approved buying a cardiac monitoring device and an automatic chest compression system for the fire department, they had no idea how quickly the investment would pay off.

One day after the purchase was approved, it was used in a restaurant parking lot to use to save a man's life.

In a photo of the incident, rescue personnel can be seen working to bring the man back to life. The automatic chest compression device is seen attached, helping them get the job done.

At last check, the man is recovering in a hospital.

The total cost of the cardiac monitoring device and an automatic chest compression system, called a LUCAS and LIFEPAK, is a little over $62,000. Although that seems expensive, Fire Station 1's Lt. Brad Richardson said they are vital to the department and actually allow rescue to work on the patient, instead of just doing CPR.

"They're not cheap, but when you compare it to the price of the life, then it's well worth it every time," Richardson said.

