Did pets aboard the Miami Air flight survive?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - When a Miami Air Boeing 737 skidded off Runway 10 at NAS Jacksonville into the St. Johns River on Friday night, it was quickly determined that all 143 people aboard survived and most were uninjured.



More than 24 hours later, there's little definitive information on the four pets that were on board. A Navy statement Saturday offered "hearts and prayers" to their owners, but added that safety issues prevented rescuers from immediately retrieving the animals.

At least two cats and a dog were being transported in the cargo hold, which remains submerged under water. They are presumed to no longer be alive. News4Jax was told another dog may have been in the passenger cabin and likely survived.

"Initial responders did look inside the cargo bay. They did not see anything, they did not hear any animal noises, they could not see any crates. So at that point as well as for their own safety and not knowing if the aircraft could potentially sink and risk their lives, they backed out," said Capt. Mike Connor, commander of NAS Jacksonville. "As the evening progressed a little bit and we got some additional actions done, I asked the first responders to again to go back and make an assessment and they did. They could look in from the cargo bay door. We asked them to specifically look for pet carriers and they could not see any pet carriers that were above the water line. So we obviously do not have confirmation, but we are continuing to do what we can to positively determine the status of the pets."

While only four pets were on the plane's manifest, a Navy spokeswoman said it's possible others were on board and they would have no information on their status.

