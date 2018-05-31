Dinosaur-themed park opens in Kansas

DERBY, Kan. - ROAR! A new family attraction has opened up in Kansas.

Over 40 life-sized, moving, realistic dinosaurs come to life inside the dinosaur theme park. The park features a trail, over 30 live shows, games, activities and more!

The $6.5 million cost was funded with private financing and sales tax revenue bonds from the city of Derby, Fox2Now reports.

Field Station: Dinosaurs combines educational and fun. The Field Station is a wild scientific expedition just 10 minutes south of Wichita on Rock Road in Derby.

