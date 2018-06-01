Dinosaurs not going extinct at Jacksonville Zoo

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens is pushing back extinction on its spring exhibit, Dinosauria.

The dinosaurs are scheduled to be at the Zoo until September 22.

Twenty-one life-sized dinosaurs roar, growl and move along the wooded path that has been transformed into a prehistoric adventure. Guests can learn about dinosaurs and the land they came from as they explore the exhibit.

Zoo officials decided to keep the exhibit through summer because of the overwhelmng popularity.

Dinosauria is $3 for members, $4 for non-members and included in the Total Experience Ticket option. For more information about the Zoo and upcoming events, visit www.jacksonvillezoo.org



