Director Kevin Smith suffers 'massive heart attack'

American filmmaker Kevin Smith is recovering after what he has described as a "massive heart attack" Sunday night.



Smith had just performed a stand-up comedy show at 6pm in California, and had another scheduled for 9pm, which he canceled in order to go to hospital.



The 47-year-old director of "Clerks," "Chasing Amy," "Dogma" and "Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back" informed his fans about the heart attack on Twitter, tweeting from his hospital bed.



After the first show this evening, I had a massive heart attack. The Doctor who saved my life told me I had 100% blockage of my LAD artery (aka “the Widow-Maker”). If I hadn’t canceled show 2 to go to the hospital, I would’ve died tonight. But for now, I’m still above ground! pic.twitter.com/M5gSnW9E5h — KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) February 26, 2018

"After the first show this evening, I had a massive heart attack. The Doctor who saved my life told me I had 100% blockage of my LAD artery (aka "the Widow-Maker"). If I hadn't canceled show 2 to go to the hospital, I would've died tonight. But for now, I'm still above ground!"





Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.