Director of Jacksonville library foundation accused of fraud, ID theft

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The executive director of the Jacksonville Public Library Foundation was arrested Monday on charges of bank fraud and theft.

Michael Self, 46, is accused of using a stolen identity to apply for a $20,000 loan, according to the arrest report.

Officers wrote that the materials Self brought with him to the appointment made bank officials suspicious. They called the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office and stalled Self until officers arrived. According to the report, Self had with him a counterfeit Florida driver’s license, a counterfeit car insurance card, two counterfeit pay stubs and a letter that detailed how to commit bank fraud.

The library foundation is a nonprofit group that raises donations for the public library system. News4Jax has asked the foundation about Self's employment status and any comment.

