Dirt load of fun! Monster Jam arrives in Jacksonville

Monster Jam is bringing the power to Jax this Saturday... and it's not too late to get tickets!

The Sept. 1 event at the Veterans Memorial Arena will be part of the all new Monster Jam Triple Threat Series.

There will be a a Pit Party from 10:30 a.m.-noon, before a 1 p.m. show. The evening show is scheduled for 7 p.m.

This upcoming tour will feature eight of the most talented athletes:

1. Grave Digger – Tyler Menninga

2. Max D – Colton Eichelberger

3. El Toro Loco – Kayla Blood

4. Scooby Doo – Myranda Cozad

5. Zombie – Bari Musawwir

6. Soldier Fortune Black Ops – Tony Ochs

7. Megalodon – TBA

8. Monster Mutt Rottweiler – TBA

*Note: Trucks & Drivers are subject to change

Tickets are available at the Tom Bush Family of Dealerships Box Office at Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Arena, online at ticketmaster.com or monsterjam.com, and by phone at 1-800-745-3000.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.