Disney, Seminoles sink $10 million into gambling fight

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Disney Worldwide Services, Inc. and the Seminole Tribe of Florida continue upping the ante as they try to pass a constitutional amendment that could make it harder to expand gambling in the state.

Disney and the Seminole Tribe each contributed $5 million on July 30 to the political committee Voters In Charge, which is leading efforts to pass the constitutional amendment in the November general election, according to a newly filed finance report.

The committee had about $20 million in cash on hand as of Aug. 3.

If approved by 60 percent of voters, the ballot proposal --- known as Amendment 3 -- would change the Florida Constitution and give voters the "exclusive right to decide whether to authorize casino gambling" in the state.

It would require voter approval of casino-style games in the future and effectively reduce the power of the Legislature and governor to decide gambling-related issues.

Disney has been a longtime opponent of casino gambling in Florida, while the tribe already operates lucrative casinos.

With the latest contributions, Disney has contributed at least $14.655 million into supporting the ballot issue, while the tribe has put up at least $11.775 million, according to a state database.

News Service of Florida