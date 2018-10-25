Disturbing video shows bullies pointing gun at boy's head

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - A mother is furious after a video posted to Facebook shows some teens pointing a gun at her 13-year-old son's head. His mother, Emily Bridges, said he's on the autism spectrum.

The 13-year-old's mom wants those responsible to be held accountable for their actions.

Emily Bridges said her 13-year-old son Darren came home with bruises on his face Saturday. She didn't get answers until her younger son showed her this shocking video.

"I was hurt. I was angry. I was crying. I was mad. I was upset because he didn`t defend himself," Emily Bridges said.

The video shows her son Darren down on his knees. Other, older children are yelling at him to kiss their feet. They use racial slurs and then - someone pulls out a gun and holds it against Darren's head.

Bridges went to police Monday and said at first, they didn't seem concerned about what happened to her son.

"He just really said that they`re minors, there`s not a lot that happens to them. they have to do community service. there`s not a lot, i should just keep Darren away from over there and keep him at home," Bridges said.

Bridges said her sons have been victims of violence before, and she wants other parents to step up.

Bridges also said the teens who assaulted her son also stole money from him.

Three teens are in police custody -- in connection with the incident.

Alexander Schrader (Independence Police Department)

WDAF, Tribune, CNN