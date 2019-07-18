Do you recognize these men accused of fraud, burglary?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office released surveillance photos Wednesday showing two men who are accused of fraud.

Authorities are investigating a case in which a credit card was stolen, along with some other things, during a home burglary.

In connection with the burglary, the people responsible took a vehicle from the residence. The thieves went on to use the stolen credit card at several businesses. That is where they were caught on camera.

Anyone who can identify these men is asked to call JSO at 904-630-0500 or email investigators at JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org.

To remain anonymous and receive a possible reward of up to $3,000, call Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.