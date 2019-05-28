JSO identifies 5-year-old boy found wandering in Arlington

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - About half an hour after asking for help to find the family of a 5-year-old boy found wandering in Arlington, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office posted an update to say the boy had been identified thanks to social media.

"We are no longer looking for assistance," JSO wrote. "Thank you, everyone, for assisting us!"

The boy had been found by officers at about 6:30 a.m. Tuesday on Century 21 Drive, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.