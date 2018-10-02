DOC employee charged with sexual assault

BAKER COUNTY, Fla. - Deputies arrested a Union Correctional Institute employee accused of raping a woman who's a co-worker at the prison, according to the Baker County Sheriff's Office.

Matthew Campbell, 22, is charged with sexual assault.

According to his arrest report obtained Tuesday by News4Jax, the woman gave Campbell a ride from a party in Jacksonville back to Baker County on Sept. 9.

Investigators said they went to her home to play video games and he started making advances, then punched and sexually assaulted her.

