Facebook categorizes users by political preferences: Here's how you can change it

Snopes says that in March 2018, amid story after damaging story about data-gathering and electoral manipulation using social media and increasing concerns over misuse of Facebook data for political purposes, a graphic that appeared online in March 2018 brought attention to how that information is tallied:

So apparently Facebook has you labeled as either Very liberal, liberal, moderate conservative or very conservative.

To view it you can go to settings > account settings > ads > your information > your categories > US Politics

Thrillist.com says this is how to find out what you've been categorized as, and how to change it:

Log into your Facebook account on a desktop and head to this page. Here, you'll see all of your so-called "ad preferences," divided up by interest category like News and Entertainment, Business and Industry, People, etc. These include both specific pages you've liked and broader categories of things Facebook thinks you're into based on every click, scroll, and hover you've made in your Newsfeed.

Scroll down and click on the "Your Information" tab and tap on "Your categories." Here, you'll see things about you "based on information you've provided on Facebook and other activity." Likely, you'll see some fairly innocuous intel about your birth month, the type of email provider you use, and the model of mobile device you primarily use. You'll also notice a grey box labeled US Politics. Are you the Very Liberal, Moderate, or Conservative it's ascribed you to be? Even if you've never liked a particular candidate's page, or even a politically charged post of any sort, Facebook tries to predict your personal feelings by gauging the self-professed political identities of people who like the same pages that you do, and lumping you in with them.

HOW TO CHANGE IT:

If Facebook is wildly off-base with how it's sized you up politically, or you'd prefer a political preference simply weren't a factor in how the algorithm decides which ads you see, hover over the box and click the "X," then pat yourself on the back for finally taking better control of your Facebook settings.

