Dog rescued after bing stranded on a frozen creek

TULSA, Okla. - First responders played best friend to man's best friend. The rescue unfolded on a cold day, after an officer with the fire department spotted a dog stranded on a frozen pond.

Tulsa firefighters responded, donning their thermal suits and inching their rapid-deployment-craft out onto the ice. The pup jumped in, and crews pulled the vessel to shore.

The dog was turned over to animal control on scene.

It's not clear how long the pooch was stuck on the ice.

DOG RESCUED 🐶 | A firefighter saw the stranded pup and jumped into action to help -- https://t.co/FDD5NJXOVp pic.twitter.com/jgrP5kn2S7 — News4JAX (@wjxt4) February 8, 2018

Copyright CNN