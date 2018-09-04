Dog bites man, saves Texas girl from being abducted, family says

HOUSTON - An 11-year-old girl from Houston, Texas was walking her dog when she was almost abducted Sunday morning, her family told Click 2 Houston.

The sixth-grade student was in the Midland area visiting family when a man grabbed her by the arm and said, 'Come on,'" the victim's sister told KPRC.

She pulled away but was able to escape when her dog, "Ray," a 2-year-old Beagle Mix, jumped into the mix, according to the family.

"He bit the man's left leg, she then ran home," Hernandez told KPRC.

Both the girl and the dog survived the attack physically unscathed. Police are looking at surveillance video and are on the hunt for the man.

To read more, click here.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.