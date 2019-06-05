Dog trapped in Florida cave rescued by hikers

LAND O'LAKES, Fla. - Joe Dunn lives his life exploring the wilderness of Florida.

While hiking in the Withlacoochee State Forest, the Pasco County resident told WFLA he discovered a dog deep in a cave, with no way out on its own.

In an interview with News Channel 8, Dunn said the pup had been trapped there for three weeks, and was crying for help, "It's sound you don't like to hear...Really disturbing, makes you really sad to hear."

Knowing he had to do something, Dunn said he came back the next day with a group of friends after posting on social media he needed help to pull off the rescue.

"I want to thank these guys. They wanted to help, and they came from all over. Now, we've become friends. This dog brought us together," Dunn told WFLA.

Not only did they save her, "with some amazing help we were able to get her out and back to the owner," Dunn wrote on Youtube.

