Dog who played Duke in Bush's Baked Beans commercial dies

APOPKA, Fla. - A beloved dog from the Bush's Baked Beans commercials, who played the character known as Duke, died after a battle with cancer, News4Jax learned Tuesday.

The dog, whose actual name was Sam, lived in Apopka with his owner Susan, according to David Odom, Susan's neighbor. Odom posted about the dog's death on Facebook June 28.

After learning about Sam's death, Bush's released a statement on Facebook Tuesday.

Duke the dog was known for making snarky comments to his owner in the commercials. He was often on the verge of spilling the beans and revealing the family's bean recipe.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.