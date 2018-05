LOVELAND, Ohio - An adorable photo of a group of dogs is going viral after they all stopped to post for a selfie!

The Go Fetch Dog Daycare and Boarding center in Ohio posted the picture, saying "A bunch of goofballs!"

The owner, Matt Ramsey, said the dogs grouped together naturally, Cincinnati.com reported.

Staged or not, we think it's adorable!

