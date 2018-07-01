Fireworks can be frightening for pets

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Many people enjoy celebrating Independence Day with fireworks, sparklers and more, the thunderous sounds of fireworks exploding can be scary for pets.

Sometimes dogs can get spooked by the sights and sounds and become so anxious they run off, but experts say there are things you can do to help keep your pet calm during loud celebrations.

"Dogs that are noise phobic or afraid of thunderstorms are usually also afraid of fireworks and door slamming and people yelling and it all kind of goes along with it," said Dr. Matthew Parisi, an urgent care veterinarian at Capital Veterinary Specialists in Jacksonville.

Many dogs can end up with their tail between their legs when they hear those kind of sounds, but he said you can help them deal with their fear.

"Try and tire your pet out before the fireworks start at night. So go to the dog park, play ball, play Frisbee, do those things that your dog likes to do. Get that energy out so that at night, they are more sleepy and tired and they are not paying attention to what’s going on outside," Parisi said.

If you can't tire them out during the day, try to distract them when the fireworks start flying and give them a safe space away from loud noises if possible.

"If your dog is a type of dog that loves their crate, put them in their crate. They will be in there. They will be happy. They will be quiet. Cover the crate with a blanket. It will be nice, dark and relaxing for them. Soft music, thunder vests, a long-lasting chew treat and other toys can also help ease the anxiety," Parisi said.

If you already know your pet doesn’t do well with loud noises, you still have time to prepare.

Your veterinarian can prescribe medications like Xanax that will help keep your dog relaxed.

"The important thing to know is that they can affect every animal differently, so you should do a test run before the Fourth of July to make sure that the medication works appropriately on your pet," said Parisi.

Pet shelters get slammed during the days following the Fourth of July, with skittish pets taking off and getting lost.

"The Fourth of July is actually the biggest season for lost pets," Parisi said.

The Jacksonville Humane Society recommends you get microchips implanted in your pets and ensure all their information is up to date to better keep track of your animals.

