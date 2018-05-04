Cherish Perrywinkle's killer sent to prison on death row

RAIFORD, Fla. - Just hours after he was sentenced to death for the murder of 8-year-old Cherish Perrywinkle, Donald Smith was sent to prison, according to the inmate log from the Florida Department of Corrections.

A judge ruled Wednesday Smith, the man who kidnapped raped and strangled Cherish, should pay for his crimes with his life.

READ: Judge sentences Donald Smith to death

Records from the DOC show Smith was picked up from the Duval County jail at 5 a.m. Thursday.

Smith reported to the Reception and Medical Center in Lake Butler for screening tests and then sent to death row in the Florida State Prison.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.