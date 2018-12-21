Festive signs fight fatalities this holiday season

SAN ANTONIO, Texas - There are reminders everywhere to not drink and drive this holiday season. But one particular Texas Department of Transportation sign stood out.

DOT signs throughout Texas are getting creative. One message read: "ONLY RUDOLPH SHOULD DRIVE LIT."

Urban Dictionary definition of "lit" is: When something is turned up or popping...

The message was displayed throughout the state and on major highways in Texas.

James Bass, the executive director of TxDOT, posted the photo and said: "Not just during the holidays, but all year round remember to #PlanWhileYouCan and help @TxDOT to #EndTheStreakTX."

Funny or not, the message is clear: Don't drink and drive.

“Don’t drink and drive; put away the cellphone; buckle up; and obey traffic laws. Be the driver you would want next to you, in front of you or behind you. Together, we can end the streak,” Laura Ryan, Texas Transportation Commissioner, said.

According to the Florida Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles Department, in 2017 there were 5,125 alcohol confirmed crashes that resulted in 374 fatalities in Florida.

In Duval County alone, there were 324 crashes that resulted in 24 confirmed fatalities and 168 injuries.

