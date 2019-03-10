Police: 2 people shot in reported robberies on 103rd Street

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Two young men, possibly teenagers, are recovering after a shooting Sunday afternoon on the city's Westside, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

The shooting happened about 2 p.m. near the Finley Apartments on 103rd Street and may be linked to a robbery that was reported around the same time and place, the Sheriff's Office said.

Investigators found one shooting victim at the scene and they later learned another had walked into area hospital, Sgt. Jaime Eason said. The second victim told police he too was shot during a robbery.

Both shooting victims are listed in stable condition. Sgt. Eason described the victims as being younger in age, but he was not certain whether they were teenagers.

The sergeant said investigators currently do not have any suspect information, but he noted that a grey-colored vehicle may have been involved in the case.

"There was a car involved and that car left the scene," Eason said. "We're not sure if the car we have at the hospital is related to this."

A neighbor told News4Jax a boy seen walking away from the scene after the gunfire appeared to flag down a passing vehicle.

"He looked like he was signaling for help," the neighbor recalled. "When they stopped and got out, he collapsed on the ground."

Jacksonville has been a deadly city for teenagers over the past year. On Dec. 18, 2018, we brought you a story about 13 cases of teenage homicides in 2018.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at (904) 630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

