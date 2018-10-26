New home and diet needed for fat Jacksonville cat

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Big D may have asked for an additional snack a time or two... but now he is asking for a new home!

The Jacksonville Humane Society said on Friday that Doughnut, a rather large cat, is 38 pounds of fun.

The big boi is ready to be loved, but don't listen to his lies when he tells you he is hungry.

"He needs a home with an owner who is willing to keep him on his strict diet," The Jacksonville Humane Society said.

The Facebook post about Big D has over 100 comments and almost 100 shares.

If you would like to adopt Doughnut, visit The Jacksonville Humane Society between noon and 7 p.m.

We have a feeling he won't be homeless long.

