Dozens fall ill after barbecue cook doesn't wash hands

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Health officials say poor hand washing led to contaminated food that sickened at least 40 people at a weekend party in North Carolina.

Mecklenburg County Health Director Gibbie Harris told news outlets that some of those who attended the Saturday party in Charlotte are suffering from a highly contagious disease calls shigella.

Harris said shigella causes diarrhea and is spread through contact with feces. Harris says someone who prepared some food for the party did not wash hands thoroughly.

Health officials say there were about 100 people at the birthday party and more people could become sick because it can take several days for the illness to show up.

Charlotte’s emergency medical service said most of the calls for help came from the apartment complex where the party was held.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.