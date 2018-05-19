Dozens "March for Change" want Confederate monuments removed

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The group's name says it all, Take 'em Down Jax. That's what dozens of people want done to Confederate monuments.

The "March for Change" was organized by Take 'em Down Jax, which calls the monuments symbols of hate. Members said they want the statues removed and relocated, because they don't belong in public places

Counterprotestors were also on hand in St. Augustine. They say the monuments serve as a memory of those who served and are part of our history.

It was a sea of signs with different messages. There were “Black Lives Matter” posters and Confederate flags. The people behind each represent two different agendas.



"Those monuments were put up to put fear into people who look like me. I can’t just not do anything," said Sheila Jackson with Take 'em Down Jax.

Jackson wants Confederate monuments in St. Augustine removed. She said they represent a dark past.

Meanwhile, counterprotestors have a different view.

They said the monuments are not meant to be offensive and shouldn’t be taken down.

"It troubles me greatly to see what’s come in the past couple years, to see what’s going on all over the country. The removal of war memorials," said counterprotestor Chris Rose.

The march began in Hemming Park with protestors camping out overnight.



