Dozens of families may be temporarily displaced by new affordable housing project

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. - The project would cost about $25 million, $17 million in state bonds.

Although the housing development sits within Jacksonville Beach, the Jacksonville City Council has to approve the issuance of the bonds before anyone can break ground.

Jacksonville city leaders said they are looking for some more information about the project. There will be several readings before the plans are passed on to the finance committee. A final vote can happen as soon as April.

Dozens of families may be displaced in Jacksonville Beach while their homes are rebuilt.

The Jacksonville Housing Authority held a meeting Wednesday downtown clarifying concerns about plans to demolish the existing buildings along 1st Avenue South and 7th Street South and build new ones.

It's one of Jacksonville Housing Authorities' oldest properties, built in the 1960s. The apartments are worn and outdated. Clothes still hang on lines because there aren't any washers or dryers. But Henry McClendon said he appreciates that his home is affordable and close to the beach.



"It's just nice, and I love the breeze," McClendon said. "I'm a people person, I love everybody."



The original structure with concrete walls makes it difficult to modify, so the Housing Authority has plans to demolish and build a new community in it's place. The new community will be named "The Waves."



62 units would be torn down and 127 units will be built in it's place.



"That will add needed workforce affordable housing to the Jacksonville Beach area," said Fred McKinnies, CEO of Jacksonville Housing Authority



McKinnies said they will cover all relocation expenses for the families during construction and allow them to return to a new home-something McClendon said will give him peace of mind if he has to leave his home of eight years.



"I already know I'm going to be alright," McClendon said. "I pray about it every day. I said, 'Lord, if we

do move, just get to me a place where we can be comfortable and at peace. And live safely."

This project will be brought up again during the next Jacksonville Beach council meeting Monday at 6 p.m.





