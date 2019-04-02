Dozens pulled from ocean by lifeguards over weekend

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. - A Nor'easter that blew through Northeast Florida over the weekend created a busy weekend for Jacksonville Beach lifeguards.

Capt. Rob Emahiser with Jax Beach Ocean Rescue said it was one of the busiest weekends of water rescues since last year.

The Nor'easter created the perfect structure for rip currents, he said.

On Saturday, lifeguards were called out for 26 rescues and brought 25 swimmers back to shore. On Sunday, they were called out 10 times and rescued seven swimmers.

Emahiser said almost all the calls were due to rip currents.

Lifeguards had several manned towers but still had to respond after hours on Friday and Saturday when three children were pulled in from the water.

