Dr. Seuss books delivered after 20 years

ORLANDO, Fla. - It took 20 years for an Orlando grandmother to receive a mail order gift set of Dr. Seuss books for her grandaughter.

Vera Walker says that she opened a package from her mailbox dated October 1998 and screamed with the shock of knowing exactly what it was. The Dr. Seuss books were supposed to be a gift for her granddaughter who is now 24.

After the 20-year delay, Walker says the books will not go to waste. Her granddaughter has a son who just celebrated a birthday. "Cameron, who just turned 4 in September... that's what I'm going to do with the books," Walker says.

Walker's granddaughter drove to Orlando from Texas to personally get the 20-year-old gift set of books from her grandmother for her son.

