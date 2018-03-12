Dream job: Company looking to hire people to tour Europe on all-expenses paid trip

Looking for a dream job this summer?

A travel company called Busabout is going to hire four people -- an Instagrammer, YouTuber, blogger and Snapchat expert -- to tour Europe for three months.

All expenses will be paid, and at the end, the social media experts will get a "success fee."

The cities on the tour include Paris, Barcelona, Amsterdam, Prague, Krakow, Budapest and Florence.

You have until April 17th to apply.

CLICK HERE if you're interested in applying for the job of a lifetime.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.