A Canadian restaurant's crazy concoction is taking the internet by storm. Yuu Japanese Tapas is serving beer ramen. The dish even comes in a stein.

The Canadian restaurant says the liquid actually isn't beer. It's made of chilled bonito broth with cold ramen noodles. That's then topped with an egg mixture that looks like the froth on top of a real beer.

Beer ramen is only available during the summer and costs $14.95.

