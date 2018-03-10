Driver arrested, 1 person hospitalized in hit-and-run, St. Augustine police say

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - A driver has been arrested and one person has been hospitalized after a hit-and-run Friday evening, according to the St. Augustine Police Department.

Officers responded to the area of the St. Augustine Amphitheatre at 7:56 p.m. Friday regarding a hit-and-run with injuries involving a vehicle and a pedicab.

Police said one person was taken to Flagler Hospital. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

The driver of the hit-and-run vehicle was found at State Road 312 and U.S. 1, police said.

The driver was taken into custody. Police said the driver was taken to the St. Johns County Jail on hit-and-run and suspicion of driving under the influence.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.